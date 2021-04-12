Fans have been interested in Paula Abdul‘s personal life ever since she started entertaining audiences with her phenomenal singing skills in the late 1980s. The American Idol alum has walked down the aisle with her two ex-husbands, but she has yet to welcome any children.

Paula first got her start in the entertainment industry when she landed a spot as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers at age 18. By her early 20s, she began working as a choreographer and in 1984, The Jacksons hired Paula to choreograph their music video for “Torture.” Four years later, she released her first album, “Forever Your Girl.”

Since then, Paula has scored a number of pop hits, including “Straight Up,” “Cold Hearted,” “Rush Rush” and “Opposites Attract,” which she won her first Grammy Award for Best Music Video in 1991. She’s also taken home two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Choreography, as well as appeared on popular reality competition shows like American Idol, Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Dancer.

But while Paula was busy succeeding in her professional life, she also took some time to focus on her personal one. In addition to walking down the aisle with her two former spouses — Emilio Estevez and Brad Beckerman — the “My Love Is For Real” songstress has also dated a handful of famous men. Despite her romances, Paula never became a mom.

Who is Paula’s First Husband?

The “Crazy Cool” singer walked down the aisle for the first time with Emilio Estevez in 1992. The former couple first started dating in 1991, and after six months, the Mighty Ducks star proposed to Paula when she visited him in Minneapolis.

“He got down on his knee and said, ‘I’ve been in love with you for a long time. I don’t want to live my life without you,’” Paula said, according to InStyle. “I just melted.” By April 1992, they married in a private ceremony at a Santa Monica courthouse.

Their romance ended nearly two years later, though, when Paula filed for divorce in 1994. “It’s with tremendous reluctance and great sadness that I’ve taken this action,” she said in a statement at the time. “I have great affection and both personal and professional respect for Emilio. I know that we’ll continue to be supportive of each other.”

Emilio also shared a message on behalf of their split, which said, “I have nothing but admiration, love and respect for Paula. I’m sorry we weren’t able to come to a different conclusion.”

Who is Paula’s Second Husband?

Two years after her divorce from Emilio, Paula opened her heart to love when she went on a blind date with Brad Beckerman, a sportswear manufacturer. The two said “I do” in 1996, but their marriage only lasted 17 months. Per the Associated Press, Paula filed for divorce in March 1998, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Who Else Has Paula Dated?

Though she never made it down the aisle with these men, Paula’s dating history includes John Stamos, Arsenio Hall, Colton Melby, Jeff Bratton and John Caprio. The A Sister’s Secret actress is also known to have been in an on-and-off relationship with her ex-boyfriend J.T. Torregiani.

Why Didn’t Paula Welcome Any Kids?

It’s not that Paula never wanted any children, but it seems the timing was just never right. When she was dating J.T. in 2006, she revealed they were hoping to start a family.

“That’s the next step in my life,” she told USA Today. “Definitely within the next two years. I thought by now I’d have three grown children.”

Despite being in her mid-40s at the time, Paula said she wasn’t worried about her age. “With modern medicine, people are having kids in their 40s and even up until their late 40s. In their 50s, they’re having their second child,” she added. “If it doesn’t happen naturally like that, I would always consider adopting.”

Unfortunately, the singer and J.T. split before ever having kids, and these days, she’s reportedly single. Though Paula has yet to pursue adoption, who knows what the future has in store for the star!