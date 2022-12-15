National Treasure actress Diane Kruger loves spending quality time on the beach with her partner, Norman Reedus, and their daughter, Nova Tennessee. The German-born star has shared some rare bikini photos over the years during her travels.

Diane and Norman love taking trips with their little one to gorgeous vacation destinations with scenic views. In fact, the pair were inspired by their love of traveling when it came time to choose a name for their first child together.

“I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger,” Diane explained in a May 2022 interview with People. “‘Nova’ in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.”

The Walking Dead actor is also a dad to his son, Mingus, whom he welcomed in 1999 with his then-girlfriend, Helena Christensen. Since Nova’s birth in November 2018, Diane has shared a few glimpses of the tot in pictures during family beach trips. She posted the first photo of Nova on social media on Mother’s Day in 2019.

In the heartwarming picture, the Cannes Film Festival Award winner held her baby girl in her lap as they sat on the beach. They admired the beautiful sunset as the waves crashed around them. Diane wore a simple black bikini during the family getaway.

It wasn’t the first time the former model rocked a triangle bikini top in a sizzling snap. In March 2019, Diane showed off her abs in a red swimsuit and sweatpants.

“Am I showing off? F–k yeah, [because] it’s been hard work to get my abs back. I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age,” she captioned the post, adding, “I don’t have a trainer, but I’ve been committed to [getting] my body back.”

Though the Sky actress is one of the most stylish people in Hollywood, her main objective is always to wear things that she is most comfortable in.

“People put a lot of pressure on themselves to look good,” Diane told Net-A-Porter in March 2016. “You want to be respected. Maybe it’s because I come from fashion, but I’m not scared of it. You know, if you don’t like my skirt, big deal. Go to hell!”

Keep scrolling to see Diane’s gorgeous bikini photos.