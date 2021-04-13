Helena Christensen’s Son Mingus Is Following in Her Footsteps! Meet the Supermodel’s Only Child

Helena Christensen has traveled the world as a supermodel and photographer, but nothing is better than being at home with her only son, Mingus. Now that the beloved star’s child — whom she shares with ex Norman Reedus — is all grown up, she’s starting to show Mingus the ropes when it comes to the fashion industry.

In April 2020, Mingus posed alongside his stunning mama for Victoria’s Secret’s upcoming Mother’s Day campaign. The brunette-haired hunk donned a distressed white sweater and jeans as Helena draped her arms around her son while wearing the lingerie brand’s Satin Short-Sleeve PJ Set. The mother-son duo looked like twins as they boasted soft smiles for the black and white photo.

Along with the ad, Victoria’s Secret released a video, which featured Mingus and Helena chatting about their close relationship. When the up-and-coming model asked Helena, “What surprised you most about being a mom?” the Denmark native had the sweetest response.

“I wouldn’t say ‘surprised,’ but overall, what a crazy, beautiful journey it’s been,” Helena gushed. “And how much you’ve taught me compared to what I feel I’ve taught you. It’s the best thing ever … [you] think about life from a completely different perspective.”

In addition to appearing in the new campaign, Mingus has also been spotted on Helena’s Instagram page countless times throughout the years. In January, she uploaded an adorable snap of the two enjoying some quality time outdoors. “I’m around my kid and dogs (and water), I’m the happiest I can possibly be,” she wrote.

Helena also shared several snapshots in honor of Mingus’ milestone 21st birthday in October 2020. Along with her post, which featured a few photos with dad Norman, Helena penned a touching tribute for the “awesome person whom [she loves] more than anything.”

“I am constantly inspired by your interesting, clever, cool, kind mind and graceful way of being,” the proud mom marveled. “It makes my heart swell with gratefulness … you being chosen as my son and me as your mom in this life.”

Helena and Norman welcomed Mingus when they were dating in 1999. According to PopSugar, the two met through their mutual friend, photographer Yelena Yemchuk, and became a couple in 1998. However, they split after five years together in 2003.

Despite going their separate ways, Helena and Norman share a great relationship and have amicably coparented their son over the years. In addition to reuniting at important events, such as Mingus’ 2018 high school graduation, the Walking Dead star has praised his former love for being a good friend.

“[Helena is] a really cool girl,” Norman told the New York Post in February 2014. “She’s really smart and we laugh at the same crap.”

To learn more about the model’s son Mingus, keep scrolling!