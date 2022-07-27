Heading off on tropical vacations is just one of the many things Ellen Pompeo likes to do in her free time! The Grey’s Anatomy star and her husband, Chris Ivery, have made memories on their romantic getaways and trips with her costars. Her swimsuit photos and bikini moments are proof of her love for the beach.

In July 2016, Ellen vacationed with her Grey’s Anatomy costar Jesse Williams. The hunk left the series in 2021 after 12 seasons. He became close friends with the Daredevil actress during his time on the show. The duo shared a video from their trip on Instagram where they enjoyed a day of paddleboarding in the water.

In the video, Ellen wore a long sleeve swim top and bikini bottoms. Jesse playfully pushed her off her board. Four years later, they went on another vacation together. Ellen got her revenge on Jesse, pushing him off of his paddleboard and into the water. For their second vacation, she wore a simple one-piece swimsuit during their beach day.

The Massachusetts native has also shared some pivotal parts of her beauty and wellness routine with her fans. She described her typical day-to-day activities in a 2015 interview with Into the Gloss. Her regimen includes going on the treadmill, meditating and using essential oils to make her own perfume.

“I have to get my blood circulating and sweat every day,” she said. “I feel like it’s so important for me to sweat. And I think just the blood flow to my face helps. I try to do anything I can. I’m fortunate enough to have a treadmill in the house, so I can go down there if I’m pressed for time.”

The Golden Globe nominee also revealed that other than wearing makeup on set or for a big event, she prefers a more natural look. Ellen has made it one of her missions to spread the message that beauty starts from within.

“Beauty comes from what kind of person you are and what your contribution is to the world, and you should focus more on that than your physical appearance,” she told New Beauty in November 2019 about beauty standards. “Obviously, everyone wants to look their best, but I think that confident women are the most beautiful, and confidence comes from other things — how kind you are or how you help the world — not from what you look like.”

Keep scrolling to see Ellen’s bikini photos and swimsuit moments.