What a great way to spend the day! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus went to grab coffee together on Monday, February 24, in Los Angeles. The pair went to a nice store in Melrose for their caffeinated beverage and on their way there, they were deep in conversation.

Diane, 43, looked very fashionable rocking a black T-shirt with daisy duke shorts and a trench coat. Norman, 51, also looked good in his jeans and striped-blue shirt.

The couple share a beautiful baby girl together. Even though they have yet to release the name of their little cutie pie, the mom of one is always paying tribute to her little one on Instagram.

A few days after Thanksgiving, Diane shared a photo of her and her daughter and wrote, “I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand. From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”

The National Treasure actress loves raising her daughter with Norman too. “He’s just very great with her,” she previously told Us Weekly. “He just looks at her with unconditional love. I wish he looked at me like that!”

What the actress loves the most about her boyfriend is that he’s always there to lend a helping hand. Since the Walking Dead star is already a proud dad to his 20-year-old son, Mingus, from a previous relationship, he’s able to teach his beau a lot of parenting tricks.

“Norman is so calm, and he teaches me a lot, because he’s done it before,” the blonde-haired beauty once gushed to PorterEdit. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

