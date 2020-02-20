Chances are most people were surprised when their favorite celebrity welcomed a baby out of nowhere. Who can forget the time Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced they became first-time parents?

The couple both took to their Instagram accounts on Friday, December 3, to reveal the happy news. “Happy New Year from the Maddens!” they wrote. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :). From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron and Benji.”

Our hearts literally melted after reading that. Since the couple got married in 2015, they knew the next step would be welcoming a baby.

“Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time,” an insider previously told Us Weekly. “There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

Not only that, but Benji’s brother, Joel Madden, and his wife Nicole Richie are “thrilled” to have another member in the family. “Nicole and Joel have been so great, and they’ve offered to help in any way they can, both now and moving forward,” the insider said. “They’re going to be a huge part of Raddix’s life — the plan is to really integrate the two families so all the kids can grow up together and be one big, happy family.” Sounds like a good plan!

