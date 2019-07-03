Now that’s one happy couple! Delta Burke and her husband Gerald McRaney looked liked they were ready to go on a fantastic trip, as they were spotted together in Los Angeles in quite the outfits!

The 62-year-old actress and her love, 71, looked very comfortable and casual, as they were seen visiting their local AAA outlet. However, they weren’t alone — Delta’s mom, Jean Burke, tagged along too. We also can’t really say they were keeping a low profile, as the This Is Us actor was seen wearing a safari outfit matched with an Indian Pith helmet! As for Delta, she avoided the summer sun in a blue long-sleeved top, a black hat and a scarf.

The couple tied the knot in 1989, and they do not have any children. Gerald does have three kids — daughters Jessica and Kate, and son Angus — from a previous relationship. Married 30 years, this loving pair have of course had their ups and downs, but have been there for each other through it all. Delta has type 2 diabetes, but Gerald has supported her in her tough time.

“He likes to give me my insulin shots, and says it makes him feel like he’s taking care of me,” the Designing Women star once told Diabetic Living. How sweet!

