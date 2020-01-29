If you were hoping to get your hands on some of Debra Messing‘s fine jewelry, you might want to try to get in with her teenage son, Rowan. While attending Town & Country’s Jewelry Awards on Monday, January 27, the beloved Will & Grace actress dished the only circumstance in which she’d loan some pieces from her box of baubles.

“If my son’s girlfriend ever wanted to wear my jewelry, I’d just say no. Even if it’s prom: No,” the 51-year-old beauty sternly told Page Six at the event. Among a plethora of gorgeous jewels, the Wedding Date star’s collection includes 5-carat diamond earrings from the 1880s she first bought from Fred Leighton, a famous New York City store showcasing vintage and estate jewelry.

“If he’s marrying the girl, then that’s different,” Debra reasoned. “But let’s start with borrowing and then once the ring is on the finger and we know she’s family, of course, I’ll be happy to give a few pieces away.”

Jd Images/Shutterstock

Luckily, Debra doesn’t have to worry about giving away her baubles just yet, considering Roman is still only 15. Despite his young age, the doting mom couldn’t be more impressed by how quickly her little man is maturing. Debra even dished Roman often helps with her style decisions!

“He has very strong opinions about what I’m wearing,” the Along Came Polly star — who shares Roman with ex-husband Daniel Zelman — shared with reporters at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. “I’ll put something on and he’ll be like, ‘I like that.’ I’ll put something else on and he’ll be like, ‘Nope.'”

Considering Debra looks like a radiant beauty every time she steps out for an event, it’s easy to assume she takes her handsome son’s advice. “You know what? Ninety-nine percent of the time, he’s right,” she shared. “So he’s got a good eye.” The actress even admitted she’ll look back at photos every now and then and think she should have listened to him when she comes across a questionable fashion choice.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

However, Debra tries to not have as many regrets now that she’s older. In fact, the red-haired beauty revealed how her 50th birthday was a monumental point in her life as far as her career and motherhood.

“Turning 50 feels kind of wonderful — I feel like I’m very at peace at where I am in my life and I’m very in touch with what I’m grateful for,” she gushed to Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview in August 2018. “I know who I am, and I feel really secure about saying no. I think it’s a really good place to be!”