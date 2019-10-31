Open Range actor Dean McDermott will be the first one to admit that marriage is a lot of hard work! In 2006, he tied the knot with Tori Spelling and, after all those years together, he learned why monogamy can be difficult for some people.

“Monogamy is hard for, I guess, several reasons — for wanting that initial lust that we have intrinsically built into us,” he recently admitted to Us Weekly. “Men, we’re like, we need to spread our seed everywhere. It’s [been] in our DNA for millions and millions of years. There’s that, but then there’s also, ‘Oh, God. This relationship is work.’ And it is. Every relationship is work and when you get to that point, you can’t bail. You’ve gotta knuckle under and work it out.”

Tori has also learned about the difficulties of monogamy. She opened up about it on her husband’s podcast, “Daddy Issues.”

“The reality is you’re two people. I feel like humans, instinctually, it’s really hard to be monogamous because you’re always changing,” she explained in June. “And if you’re not on the same page, you have to try to change again, and evolve and be on the same page.”

Luckily for Dean, 52, and Tori, 46, they only want to be with each other — so they don’t have to worry about the other one stepping out on their marriage.

“I’m madly in love with my husband. I’m really blessed, 14 years. 14 in May,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star gushed to Closer Weekly and more reporters at the Nights of The Jack Friends & Family VIP Preview Night. “Yeah, I look at him everyday and I’m like I’m so in love with him. Even when I’m mad at him I look at him and I think he’s so hot.”

“It’s mutual,” Dean added. “I popped in after the gym to see her to get my hair relaxed. I have a wave in my hair. I was like, ‘Babe, you’re so beautiful,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re crazy,’ and I’m like ‘About you.’ You’ve seen the foils, right? And the outfit she had on she was so cute. I said, ‘You look cute adorable and beautiful.’” Aww!