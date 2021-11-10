Darius Rucker is one of the most well-respected and well-rounded singers in the country music game. He is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Hootie & The Blowfish and has also led a successful solo career of his own. Darius has amassed a huge net worth over the years with his constant album drops and frequent television appearances.

Darius has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born in 1966, Darius grew up performing in a gospel band. He met his Hootie & The Blowfish bandmates in college in the mid-1980s. After nearly a decade of putting out EP’s and playing local venues, the band was signed to Atlantic Records.

Hootie & The Blowfish led album sales in 1995 with Cracked Rear View. Their anthem “Only Wanna Be with You,” is one of their most memorable and best-selling songs to date, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. The group has put out six successful studio albums and won two Grammy Awards.

In 2001, Darius ventured into making R&B music and put out his first solo album. Seven years later, he signed with Capitol Records Nashville and solidified his career as a solo country artist. His debut country album, Learn to Live, went platinum with three chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Darius has put out six solo albums in total.

“It’s been so much more than I ever could have dreamed,” he said about making his country music debut. “I had always wanted to make a country album and planned to just do it with friends, but Mike Dungan and Capitol took a chance by believing in me enough to give us a country record deal. After five albums, I still wake up inspired to write songs; it’s the greatest job in the world.”

Darius has also been a fan-favorite performer at most country music award shows. He made an appearance as a guest judge on season 5 of The Masked Singer. In 2016, he partnered with MCG Sports and served as a brand ambassador of the PGA Tour. The “Wagon Wheel” singer appeared in Burger King commercials in 2005.

The country star has also found time to give back to his community with the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation. The CMA winner has raised millions with the charity to fund projects across South Carolina. Darius has proved he is a legend on and off the stage.