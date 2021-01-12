A superstar! Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest names in country music today — and her staggering net worth proves it. The “Bluebird” singer is worth an estimated $60 million as of 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Miranda makes her money, keep reading.

Miranda Lambert has eight studio albums:

Miranda independently released a self-titled album in 2001 and her career has been a steady rise ever since. To date, she has eight studio albums under her belt: Miranda Lambert, Kerosene (2005), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007), Revolution (2009), Four the Record (2011), Platinum (2014), The Weight of These Wings (2016) and Wildcard (2019).

Miranda Lambert is an award-winning artist:

Over the years, the Texas native has received several accolades for her accomplishments in the music industry, including two Grammy Awards, 29 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, six American Country Awards and more.

Miranda Lambert is a published author:

Miranda has released six musical texts featuring sheet music for the guitar, piano, vocals and more.

Miranda Lambert goes on tour:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “Tin Man” artist postponed her Wildcard Tour in 2020. That said, from 2014 to 2019, Miranda was on the road for her Platinum Tour, Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, Keeper of the Flame Tour, Highway Vagabond Tour and Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

According to her official website, Miranda will begin performing again in March 2021 through August 2021.

Miranda Lambert has been on several TV shows:

In 2003, the Pistol Annies member appeared on Nashville Star, a country music singing competition on USA. Given the level of fame she’s achieved since, it’s hard to believe Miranda finished in third place.

In 2012, she joined her then-husband, Blake Shelton, on The Voice as a season 2 battle advisor for Team Blake. In 2015, the pair called it quits after four years of marriage.

Nowadays, Miranda is happily married to husband Brendan McLoughlin. While the couple, who tied the knot in 2019, has no children, they are living their best lives on Miranda’s Tennessee ranch with their many pets.