Keith Urban has proven time and time again that he is more than just a country music singer. The New Zealand-born star is widely known as one of the nicest people in the entertainment industry. Keith has been shattering music records since he first shot to fame in 1999 with the success of his self-titled album in America. His massive net worth reflects all of the hard work he has put into his career for over 20 years.

Keith has an estimated net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer attempted to launch his singing career on the Australian show New Faces in 1983. After signing with EMI Australia in 1990, Keith’s career began to take off overseas.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

In 1992, Keith moved to Nashville and made history with his single, “Your Everything” years later. It hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart, the first male New Zealand-born singer to land in the top 10. He later scored his first No. 1 hit with “But for the Grace of God.” The song earned him Top New Male Vocalist at the 2001 ACM Awards and his first CMA Award that year.

“The first time I got to hear myself on the radio here was mind-blowing,” Keith told The Boot in 2016. “It still feels surreal, after this many years, getting to hear my music on the radio. The fact that it’s happened 20 times is, I never imagined that would happen, nor could it.”

Keith has released 12 studio albums throughout his career and scored 19 Grammy nominations, four of which he ended up winning. Music is only just one fraction of Keith’s fortune. In between going on 12 headlining tours, Keith established a career as a talent show judge. He appeared as a coach on the very first season of The Voice Australia in 2012. He decided to return to the show to coach the artists for season 10 in 2021.

When it comes to signing on to coach another season of The Voice, an insider told New Idea that money is “not a motivator” for Keith. The CMT winner joined the judging panel on season 12 of American Idol. Keith was paid $8 million for his first season, according to Reuters. He judged the show all the way up until season 15.

Keith has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and has put his passion for music into his own product line. He created a collection of guitars and accessories that sold over 22,000 units within hours of hitting the shelves in 2014. Keith and his wife, Nicole Kidman, have also both been dedicated to philanthropy and giving back to their communities. Nicole has an estimated $250 million net worth of her own. The pair are proud parents to two daughters, Faith and Sunday.