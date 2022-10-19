Could she BE any richer? Courteney Cox has amassed a jaw-dropping net worth thanks to her multi-million-dollar salary during her time on Friends, her longtime career in entertainment and more. Keep scrolling to see how Courteney makes money!

What Is Courteney Cox’s Net Worth?

The Alabama native is worth an estimated $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Considering she landed her first big break in the iconic Bruce Springsteen music video “Dancing in the Dark” in the ‘80s, Courteney has been in the spotlight (and making money) for decades.

What Was Courteney Cox’s Salary on ‘Friends’?

Courteney became a bona fide A-lister thanks to her role as Monica Gellar on Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, alongside Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

For the first season of the hit comedy, the cast was each paid $22,500 per episode, which equates to about $540,000 for the entirety of the season, per Celebrity Net Worth. While that’s not too shabby, the instant popularity boosted them to $40,000 per episode for season 2 — or about $960,000 for all 24 episodes.

REED SAXON/AP/Shutterstock

Ahead of season 3, the six main cast members decided to band together to negotiate, and their gamble paid off. They saw steady pay increases over the next few seasons. They did the same move again before filming season 7, earning $750,000 per episode for seasons 7 and 8, which equates to about $18 million per season.

The cast of Friends made history when they began earning $1 million per episode for season 9, which had 24 episodes, and season 10, totaling 18 episodes.

While Courteney’s salary alone on Friends was insane, she is still earning money from the iconic sitcom. She and the rest of the cast negotiated that they would earn royalties off of the show being sold into syndication. Friends generates about $1 billion per year in syndication royalties, so it’s safe to say Courteney and the rest of her costars are raking in about $10 to $20 million in royalties every year.

How Does Courteney Cox Make Money?

While Friends was Courteney’s golden ticket, she has plenty of other acting credits under her belt. She starred in Cougar Town from 2009 to 2015 and has appeared in films 3000 Miles to Graceland, November, The Longest Yard and Mothers and Daughters.

She also owns her production company, Coquette Productions, which she created with her ex-husband, David Arquette. In 2022, the Shining Vale star founded Homecourt, a company that makes soaps, candles, cleaning supplies and other home goods.