Friends alum Courteney Cox left audiences falling in love with her character, Monica Geller, and her onscreen relationship with Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry. The pair captivated viewers of the show with their camaraderie for 10 seasons. In her personal life, the actress had several high-profile romances and was married once.

Courteney found her claim to fame when she appeared in Bruce Springsteen’s music videos for “Dancing in the Dark” in 1984. In the video, the Emmy nominee was pulled onto the stage by the legendary singer and showed off her dance moves. Soon after, she landed a main role on the fantasy series Misfits of Science.

After a recurring arc on Family Ties from 1987 to 1989, Courteney landed her iconic Friends role in 1994. All aspects of her life were thrust into the spotlight, including her love life. The Ace Venture actress married Scream costar David Arquette in 1999. In June 2004, the pair welcomed their only child together, daughter Coco, through IVF.

David and Courteney announced their separation in 2010. Their divorce was finalized three years later. The Parenthood actor married his second wife, Christina McLarty, in 2015. The pair welcomed two children together, Charlie and Augustus.

Though they are no longer romantically involved, Courteney and David still maintain a good friendship as they coparent their daughter. They reunited for the fifth installment of Scream in 2022, a decade after they last shared the screen.

“Our daughter’s really great,” David shared with Yahoo! Entertainment in August 2020. “There’s difficult parts, especially through the teenage years. There’s a lot of emotions and feelings. We’ve just had — not an easy time with it, we’ve just been really open and supportive of each other. We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid. So, it’s made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect.”

The Cougar Town actress has been in a relationship with boyfriend Johnny McDaid since 2013. The pair have continued to fall deeper in love over the years.

“He’s a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals,” she gushed in an interview with People in January 2022. “He’s extremely talented and obviously musical, but he’s a poet and a writer. He’s just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about all of Courteney’s famous Hollywood exes.