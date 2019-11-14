She killed it! Carrie Underwood performed “Drinking Alone” during the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 13, and left the crowd wanting more. The 36-year-old country star wore a sheer black outfit with a hat while she belted out her popular tune.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but comment on her stage presence. One person wrote, “Yes! Carrie Underwood rockin’ this look and the stage! #CMAAwards #CarrieUnderwood,” while another echoed, “OMG @carrieunderwood that performance of #DrinkingAlone was freaking epic!!! Wow, holy crap!!! Best performance vocally and visually! I am floored!” A third person chimed in, writing, “That performance was everything @carrieunderwood. #CMAawards.”

The blonde bombshell — who is also the host of the 2019 CMAs — is nominated for three awards: Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. We sure hope the country star takes home at least one trophy!

The Oklahoma native brought her husband, Mike Fisher, to the star-studded event, and the two looked like they were enjoying one another’s company on the red carpet. Carrie — who shares sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 9 months, with her man — just wrapped her tour, but she managed to bring her crew along for the ride. “Carrie realized that instead of viewing touring as a grueling part of her job, she could make it a family vacation, where they all got to spend all this quality time together,” a source exclusively told Life & Style magazine. “And Mike, who normally doesn’t like being on the road, loved the idea.”

When the American Idol alum isn’t you know, performing in front of millions of people each night, she prefers to just live a normal life. The lovebirds “take trips with the boys,” the insider shared. “Mike loves being outdoors, fishing and hunting, so they recently went to Wyoming for a long weekend and had a great time,” they said in October.

Even though Carrie and the retired hockey player, 39, added another member to their family in January, “she and Mike have never been happier,” the source gushed. “Going on tour together actually strengthened their bond.”

Too cute! Keep slaying the awards show game, Carrie.

Watch the performance above!