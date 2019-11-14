Considering Carrie Underwood is one of three esteemed hosts at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, we’re hardly surprised to see just how stunning the longtime songstress looked on the red carpet! Standing alongside husband Mike Fisher, Carrie, 36, wore a gorgeous beaded gown and looked incredible.

Despite just coming off of her 60-date Cry Pretty tour, Carrie looked absolutely radiant at the CMAs. Perhaps that’s because the Oklahoma native made sure to keep her loved ones close while she was on the road. That’s right, y’all, Carrie, Mike and their two beautiful sons, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 9 months, traveled all over the U.S. together.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Carrie realized that instead of viewing touring as a grueling part of her job, she could make it a family vacation, where they all got to spend all this quality time together,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style magazine in October. “And Mike, who normally doesn’t like being on the road, loved the idea.”

In between Carrie’s sold-out shows, the dedicated parents would “take little trips with the boys,” the insider continued. “Mike loves being outdoors, fishing and hunting, so they recently went to Wyoming for a long weekend and had a great time.” How sweet! In addition to creating wonderful memories with their kiddos, Mike and Carrie’s relationship also benefited from the family time.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“She and Mike have never been happier,” the source said. “Going on tour together actually strengthened their bond.” So much so, that Carrie can’t help but gush over her man every chance she gets! On October 9, she took to Instagram to share a sweet message for the pair’s anniversary.

“11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life. Patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course! Someone who accepts me and all my flaws. The same as me in many ways … opposite in some, but he is my match. The iron to sharpen me,” Carrie captioned her post. “A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe!”

Carrie and Mike are #RelationshipGoals through and through.