There is a reason that Cindy Crawford is still looking great these days, and that’s because she puts in the work — she proved that again recently by sharing her workout routine.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 9, to share a video of herself working up a sweat. “Warming up in style,” the iconic supermodel wrote alongside the video featuring her doing some medicine ball squats. Fans were quite impressed by the display, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“You are an example of great work! Thank you for you work out programs. They really work!” one person said. Another added. “Inspiration for our generation.” One commenter even joked, “I threw out my back watching you.”

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Even though Cindy may be in her 50s, she has no problem at all continuing to grace the sets of photo shoots — even while naked. The Fair Game actress recently posed nude for photographer Russell James’ book, and recalls some of the negative responses she received. “I remember some snarky person on Instagram — there seem to be a lot of those — posted something like, ‘Ah, why are you still doing those at your age?’” Cindy said during a Q&A hosted by WWD, “And I was like, is there an age where being nude isn’t beautiful? It’s just a different kind of beauty.”

“That is part of the reason I still do shoots,” she continued, while confessing that it’s “a little harder” now to get ready for the cameras. “I hope this is politically correct, but sometimes I say I need Viagra for shoots. It’s harder to get it up,” she joked.

When she isn’t working out, Cindy is all about her family. She has been married to businessman Rande Gerber since 1998. They share two children — son Presley, 20, and daughter Kaia, 18. In fact, her children are already on the same modeling career route. However, they won’t get any free passes simply because of who their mom is.

“Kaia had some advantages, she is my daughter and people know that,” Cindy once told PorterEdit. “But when people say that I bought her a cover of a magazine, I think, if I was going to buy a cover for someone, it would be me! If I could get someone into a fashion show I would be getting it for myself.”

One thing is for sure: Cindy is still killing it!