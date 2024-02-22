As if we needed more proof that Christie Brinkley’s beauty is timeliness, she once again blew fans away by posting gorgeous photos online. The supermodel ditched her shirt in a series of mirror selfies to ring in her 70th birthday.

“Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see, I’m finally happy with the person looking back at me. I’m no longer critical and demanding now I’m grateful and understanding,” she captioned the carousel of pictures on Tuesday, February 20. “I’ve put this body thru it I’ve broken every bone, in tiny miracles I’m all healed in my heart and soul I’m home. It’s taken 70 years to get here, in tears and joy I’ve found my happy, so now I’m going to end this poem, before I get too sappy! Happy Birthday Indeed!”

Fans of the fashionista are used to seeing a glimpse into her fabulous closet each time she posts photos while posing in front of her mirror. It’s been a busy few weeks for Christie, who made sure she entered her 70th year of life with a fabulous getaway.

To celebrate her birthday this year, Christie enjoyed a beach vacation with some of her friends and her two youngest children, Jack and Sailor.

“My happy birthday party was a blast! My kids Jack and Sailor planned it all to surprise me! (wish you could have come Alexa!) … They even got the sunset to put on a show!” Christie, who is also a mom to Alexa Ray Joel, wrote on Instagram on February 6. “My wonderful neighbors arrived with the most creative handmade gifts that I’ll always cherish, and my friends @danielbenedict and @cinemasociety surprised me when they arrived all the way from NYC wrapped in paper and ribbons by @gabbykaran as the gifts! We dined and danced under the stars. It was some enchanted evening!”

Courtesy of Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Christie also shared several swimsuit snapshots during her getaway and captured photos of the incredible sunsets along the way. “Jumping into 70 with a boatload of fun and counting my blessings everyday!” the entrepreneur captioned a series of oceanside photos on Instagram on February 9.

Last year, Christie had the most epic response to critics of her appearance at age 69.

“Whoa Nelly! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread! They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles or anything that they can point to to critique. It must be some form of compensation for something they are lacking,” she wrote alongside a June 2023 selfie. “But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable. Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls. PS I don’t have hair on my chest obviously (I thought!) iPhone has a tendency to create weird things in the shadow. But so what if I did?”