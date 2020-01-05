It is pretty clear that Christie Brinkley has discovered how to stop aging, and she proved that once again with photos in a bikini top.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, January 5, to share two photos of herself looking fantastic, as she pondered her next hair move. “I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home,” the famous model wrote alongside the snaps. “As a result I have gone back to my roots … and boy was I was ever surprised to see my ‘nature’s highlights’ are more silver than gold! So what do you think? Embrace the silver? Or go for the gold?” Take a look at the pic below!

People were all about the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You look fantastic!” one person wrote. Another added, “Gold … however your personality, grace, beauty and smile are the focal point of all you are and your hair color melts into the background.”

While the Vegas Vacation star is well known for looking a lot younger than her age, she did once reveal that she feels pressure to look a certain way. “I’m painted into a corner where I’m supposed to look good for my age all the time, and it’s inevitable that age is going to catch up with you,” Christie exclusively told Closer Weekly at a cocktails and conversation event for her show American Beauty Star in New York City. “I don’t want to have to be anything other than what I am.”

“I want to feel healthy, strong and fit,” she continued. “So if somebody says, ‘Let’s go skiing!’ I can do it.”

Even when she shares pics of herself doing athletic activities, people comment on her looks. “I’ll put up a picture with no makeup, and the thread will be like, ‘Oh, I’m so happy you’re starting to age. You’re just like us!’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘What? I’m talking about going on a hike!’”

The entrepreneur is a mother-of-3 to daughters Alexa Ray, 34, and Sailor, 21, and son Jack, 24. Her youngest child once recalled her famous mother giving her advice on how to have more self-confidence.

“She’s mostly just told me to smile — that’s like her No. 1 advice, especially for confidence — to, you know, ‘smile and you’ll feel it.’ I honestly believe that too,” Sailor exclusively told Closer. “When I was younger, I’d be like, ‘No, that’s so stupid! Smiling doesn’t make you happy.’ But if you just put a smile on your face and put your best foot forward, it’s easier. It’s easier to get through all of the bad stuff.” So true!