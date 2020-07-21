Did Christie Brinkley just add hairdresser to her resume? The iconic supermodel revealed she gave her eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, an at-home haircut. Christie took to Instagram to show off the “Just the Way You Are” singer’s gorgeous transformation.

“Hair today, gone tomorrow!” the 66-year-old beauty captioned a photo of her oldest child on Monday, July 21. “Alexa Ray asked me to cut her hair because she wanted a change … she wanted sass with class … and I think we did it! Et Voilà! My beautiful baby!”

In her post, the National Lampoon’s Vacation actress — who shares Alexa Ray with ex-husband Billy Joel — uploaded a handful of pictures of Alexa Ray’s before and after. In the first snap, the 34-year-old songwriter’s hair looked longer than ever as it fell to the length of her waist. After Christie took scissors to her daughter’s ‘do, Alexa Ray boasted a beautiful, layered hairstyle.

Fans seemed so impressed by Christie’s skills as they flooded the comments section with sweet messages. “I can’t believe you gave her that cut. So professional,” one follower wrote, while another echoed, “Absolutely beautiful!!! Good job, mama!” A third added, “She’s beautiful always, but this came out gorgeous on her!”

Aside from opening up her home for haircuts, Christie, who is also the proud mom of Jack Brinkley-Cook, 25, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22, from previous relationships, has been spending a lot of time with her adult kids. In mid-July, the Sports Illustrated model posted the most adorable snaps of Alexa Ray kissing her fiancé, Ryan Gleason, while hanging out in her backyard.

“Love blooms in my magical garden of rainbows!” Christie wrote alongside a collage of pics of the soon-to-be-married couple sharing a kiss. Alexa Ray also uploaded the same photo to her own Instagram account and gushed, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow … leave it to my mother to catch this magic in the garden of dreams. You better chase whatever sliver of a miracle you stumble upon these days.” She added, “P.S. Mom’s tagged on the rainbow ‘cause it’s right where she belongs.”

Getting a haircut from her mom isn’t the only help Alexa Ray has asked for lately. Considering she’s currently planning her future wedding to the handsome restaurateur, the “Heart of Me” songstress has been looking to Christie for ideas for her big day.

“She has the most exquisite taste, but she’s not too pushy,” Alexa exclusively told Closer Weekly in June 2020. “We want to plan something in NYC. But we’ll see. My mom knows best!”