As if we needed further proof that Chip and Joanna Gaines have the sweetest marriage, their latest public outing takes the cake! The contractor recently surprised his wife with concert tickets to see Pearl Jam.

“[Chip] you are still the very best at surprises … loved getting to watch one of my all-time favorite bands. @pearljam was everything 17-year-old Jo could have imagined,” Joanna, 45, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, September 20. “What a fun night!”

The Magnolia Network stars were joined by Joanna’s sister Mikey McCall and her husband, David McCall, at the show. They snapped some adorable pictures throughout the night while singing along to the band’s hits in the crowd.

In another Instagram post, Joanna showed off her edgy hairstyle that she rocked during the concert. “Still channeling my inner alternative, angsty teen from the @pearljam concert last night,” she penned. “Gonna just embrace this look for a while.”

Chip, 48, has always been full of surprises. Fans of the design experts have never gotten tired of seeing all of his cute gestures for his wife over the years. The couple, who share kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, celebrated their milestone 20th wedding anniversary in May.

“Twenty years with the most incredible, most powerful, most beautiful woman I’ve ever known,” Chip gushed in a tribute to Joanna on Instagram at the time. “You’ve given me the most beautiful life and I’m so grateful to God for you, @joannagaines. Twenty years ago today, you made me the happiest man on Earth. Thank you for everything, Jo.”

It has been a huge year for the Gaines family, as Chip and Joanna watched their eldest child, Drake, 18, graduate from high school. The family attended the ceremony before heading off to Mexico for a vacation in Drake’s final summer before college.

Seeing their firstborn start the next chapter of his life and move out of the house has been bittersweet for the parents of five.

“I am terrified of that moment when our last one leaves,” Joanna admitted during an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “For me, it’s like if we can just keep having babies, then at some point it’s for sure I won’t have to experience that.”



Drake returned home for a visit with his family in their Waco, Texas, home on September 4.



“When your kid comes home from college … you make all the things,” Joanna captioned photos of multiple trays of cookies in her Instagram Stories.