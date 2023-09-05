The Gaines family is back together! Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed that their eldest son, Drake Gaines, returned home from college for a visit on Monday, September 4.

“When your kid comes home from college … you make all the things,” Joanna, 45, captioned photos of multiple trays of cookies in her Instagram Stories.

The Magnolia Network star first opened up about her son heading off to college in the fall 2022 issue of Magnolia Journal.

“Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement,” Joanna candidly penned. “But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor.”

In May, Joanna and Chip, 48, attended Drake’s high school graduation ceremony.

“It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps … but last weekend, as he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma, we were cheering him on as he took his first steps into a world beyond what he’s known,” Joanna reflected on Instagram at the time. “We’re so proud of you, Drake.”

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Chip and Joanna did not reveal what college Drake, 18, decided to attend. The HGTV alums both graduated from Baylor University before finding fame on Fixer Upper. In addition to Drake, Chip and Joanna share kids Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew.

“What we learn is that life is not about holding out only for the days of brightest possibility,” Joanna continued. “It’s not only about finding ourselves a crisp new page. Sometimes, in order to move forward, we have to surrender ourselves to the promise of growth that follows the fall. Easier said than done, yes — 1,000 times yes.”

Before Drake moved out of the family’s Waco, Texas, home to start his next chapter, he joined his parents and siblings on a family vacation to Mexico.

“We explored, played and rested,” Joanna captioned a montage of clips from the fun-filled trip on Instagram in July. “Grateful for these moments where it felt like time slowed down just a bit for us.”