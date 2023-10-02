Cher Steps Out for Rare Appearance With Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards in Paris [Photos]

Despite the current drama surrounding her family, Cher looks happy in love with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards. The couple stepped out for a rare appearance together in Paris on Monday, October 1.

Their outing came just days after Cher, 77, was accused of hiring men to “remove” son Elijah Blue Allman from a hotel room in November 2022. In court documents obtained by Closer, Elijah’s estranged wife, Marie Angela King, alleged that the singer orchestrated the kidnapping plot to have her son placed in a treatment facility.

Cher has not publicly commented on the claims. Instead, the Grammy winner has been hard at work promoting her upcoming album, Christmas, which is due out on October 20.

