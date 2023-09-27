Cher has been very open about facing ups and downs in her relationships with her two sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. The pop icon did not attend the wedding of her youngest son, Elijah, and Marie Angela King in December 2013. Since then, the drama and tension has only been heightened within the family, per court documents obtained by Closer.

Who Is Elijah Blue Allman’s Estranged Wife, Marie Angela King?

Elijah spoke highly of the moment he met musician Marie Angela after going through a dark time. The vocalist battled a heroin addiction and received treatment for Lyme disease in Germany prior to falling in love.

“Yes, this then makes you look back at this hideous ordeal that you went through that would lead you to meeting the love of your life and this is how crazy life is,” he reflected on their relationship in a February 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Elijah admitted that having his mom miss out on their Beverly Hills wedding was a bit disheartening.

“I’ve always been the black sheep of my family; we have lots of ups and downs, and now isn’t the best time,” he told the National Enquirer in February 2014 of their rift.

The California native also revealed that his wife and his mother were not getting along.

“You’ve got two strong women, two big bulls in the pen; I think there’s a respect and I think they butt heads,” Elijah said at the time.

Why Are Elijah and Mary Angela Divorcing?

Throughout their marriage, Elijah and Marie Angela experienced rough patches. The guitarist and his spouse separated in 2020. The pair later tried to reconcile, but more family drama with Cher ensued, leading them to split again.

Elijah and Marie Angela spent 12 days together to work on their marriage in November 2022, according to divorce documents obtained by Closer. She alleged that on the night of their wedding anniversary, four men came into their hotel room and “removed” Elijah, leaving her “concerned” and “worried about him.” She claimed she was tipped off by one of the men that they were “hired” by Cher.

Marie Angela went on to say that she had not heard from her former partner since August 2022, as he was “in lockdown at a treatment facility” undisclosed to her. Per the documents, which were filed in December 2022, Elijah was expected to leave the facility in March 2023.

“I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband,” she said.