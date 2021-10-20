Cher is a proud mother of two kids. However, her relationships with both of her children have been complicated ones.

The legendary entertainer became a first-time mom at the age of 22 when she and first husband, Sonny Bono, welcomed a child Chaz in March 1969. Chaz made frequent appearances at the end of the couple’s variety show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, which began airing in 1971. The little one was carried out by his parents to say goodnight to viewers at the end of every episode, charming so many fans.

After initial fame on his parents’ TV show, Chaz lived a relatively private life until his early adult years when he came out in 1995. He took a position with GLAAD and worked with the Human Rights Campaign on LGBT issues at the time.

In 2009, Chaz made headlines when he announced he was transitioning, and had legally changed his name to Chaz Bono from his birth name Chastity. He documented his transition in the film Becoming Chaz, which premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival.

Later that year, Chaz went on to compete on Dancing With the Stars. He lost a whopping 50 pounds from his frame in 2013, and has pursued a career in acting, appearing on shows such as American Horror Story, Curb Your Enthusiasm and he portrayed a reverend in a 2016 plot line on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. He told Closer exclusively in 2017 that, “She’s been really encouraging and a great, sympathetic ear,” of his acting career.

Cher welcomed her second child on July 10, 1976, barely a year into her doomed marriage to Southern rock god Gregg Allman. The couple named their son Elijah Blue, and he grew up to become a musician like his dad. The singer/guitarist recorded several albums in the late 90s and early aughts with the industrial metal band Deadsy, and Elijah even toured with his mom as a backup guitarist.

Unfortunately, he also had drug battles like his famous father, who died of liver cancer in 2017. Elijah and Cher have had a complicated relationship over the years, with periods of being close as well as long stretches of estrangement.

