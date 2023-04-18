As a member of one of Hollywood’s most famous families, Charlie Sheen has starred in a number of family-centered series throughout his career. The Two and a Half Men actor is a dad to five children, Cassandra, Sami, Lola, Max and Bob, whom he welcomed during his high-profile romances. Keep scrolling to learn more about his kids.

Who Is Charlie Sheen’s Eldest Daughter, Cassandra Estevez?

Charlie, son of Martin and Janet Sheen, became a dad in 1984 when he welcomed Cassandra with his high school sweetheart, Paula Profit. The Wall Street actor was 19 years old at the time and opted to keep his eldest daughter out of the spotlight.

In July 2013, Charlie became a grandfather when Cassandra welcomed her first child, daughter Luna, with her husband, Casey Huffman.

“It’s impossibly a most wondrous day,” the New York native told TMZ at the time about his grandchild’s arrival. “My bucket list is a thimble!”

Who Are Charlie Sheen’s Younger Daughters, Sami and Lola, With Denise Richards?

After a brief marriage to his first wife, Donna Peele, from 1995 to 1996, Charlie met Denise Richards on the set of Good Advice in 2000. The pair wed in 2002 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Sami, in 2004.

In June 2022, Sami announced that she joined OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform for adult content. While Charlie shared in a statement to Us Weekly that he did not “condone this,” he “urged” his daughter to “keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Denise made it known that she supported Sami’s decision and later joined the platform herself.

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” the Wild Things actress said in a statement at the time. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Sami became a big sister when Lola was born to Charlie and Denise in 2005. The Golden Globe winner and the model split later that year and their divorce was finalized in 2006.

Who Are Charlie Sheen’s Twin Sons, Max and Bob, with Brooke Mueller?

The Spin City alum married his third wife, Brooke Mueller, in 2008. They welcomed their twin boys, Max and Bob, in 2009. The former couple called it quits on their marriage in 2010 and their divorce was finalized one year later.

Max and Bob are still very young and haven’t been bitten by the acting bug yet. The kiddos have been spotted hanging out in public with their famous father on multiple occasions in recent years.