Carrie Underwood Shows Off New Tattoo: See Photos of the Country Singer’s Sentimental Ink

Embracing her new ink! Carrie Underwood showed off her stunning tattoo in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 10.

The “Before He Cheats” singer decided to get the tattoo during a trip to Destin, Florida, with her friends. She chose a cute flower design on her forearm, brought to life with hints of white, green and yellow ink. Her group of besties, which included her husband Mike Fisher’s sister, Meredith, also got tattoos during the getaway.

“Sisters… not by blood … but sisters nonetheless,” Carrie captioned a carousel of photos from the fun vacation. “God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!! It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law!”

She continued, “From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you, ladies!!! #family #blessed #SistersInLaw.”

Fans in the comments section fell in love with Carrie’s tattoo, pointing out how it matches her personal style so well.

“The tattoo of the daisy was perfect and it’s that Carrie is comfortable and confident enough with herself to share these photos and to get a tattoo,” one fan wrote.

“This makes me soooo happy,” another supporter penned in the comment section. “Love that y’all did this. Such incredible women!!!”

The songstress also shared pictures lounging on the beach in a floral bikini top and pink bottoms. She rocked several gorgeous dresses during the trip, showing off her incredible fashion sense. Carrie wore her signature blonde locks in loose curls and rocked a dewy makeup look in many of the snaps.

The vacation with her gal pals came just days before Carrie decided to skip the 2023 ACM Awards. The Grammy winner, who shares sons Isaiah and Jacob with Mike, usually turns heads on the red carpet each year with her gorgeous outfits. Fans can’t get enough of her fabulous gowns that show off her toned legs when she attends award shows. But it looks like this year she decided to focus on spending time with the ones she loves the most!

Scroll below to see photos of Carrie’s new tattoo.