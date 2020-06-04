Mom of two Carrie Underwood revealed she “had enough” after suffering three miscarriages since 2017. The iconic singer opened up about how “hurt” she felt following the devastating losses alongside husband Mike Fisher in the second episode of their new web series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

“I had an honest conversation with God, and I told him how I felt,” the 37-year-old beauty emotionally shared during the episode titled “The Wrestle.” “I was a little angry and, of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator … I told him we needed something. We needed to have a baby or not, ever, because I couldn’t keep going down that road anymore.”

Carrie and Mike, 39, said they initially hoped to expand their family following the birth of son Isaiah, 5, in 2015. However, their plans were quickly derailed after she received the news of her first miscarriage. Looking back, the “Love Wins” songstress said she never imagined her tumultuous road to motherhood.

“It sounds wrong when you say it, but it’s one of those ‘bad things that happen to other people,’ you know what I mean?” Carrie said while holding back tears. “It’s not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with.”

After coping with the loss of her pregnancy in early 2017, the American Idol alum and the former hockey pro — who tied the knot in 2010 — tried for a second time, but she unfortunately suffered another miscarriage. Following the second loss, Mike remembered feeling so “frustrated” for his family.

“What’s the future look like? We don’t know,” he explained. “Are we going to adopt? Are we going to … [just] going through things in your mind.”

Courtesy of Mike Fisher/Instagram

It wasn’t until Mike sat down and talked with God that he got the clarity he needed. “I was just wrestling and probably the most honest I’d been with God,” he insisted. “And I heard, not audibly, but I sensed that God told me that we were going to have a son, and his name’s Jacob.”

However, it still wasn’t their time. “Not much longer, we were pregnant, and we lose another baby,” Mike added. Thankfully, the duo got pregnant for a fourth time in the spring of 2018. Although the Grammy Award winner felt like she was about to experience another miscarriage, her pregnancy was viable and the pair welcomed their second child, Jacob, in January 2019.

Since the doting mom of two — who first revealed her struggle with miscarriages on CBS Sunday Morning in September 2018 — welcomed her youngest child, she’s doing her best to put all the heartbreak behind her. Following the arrival of baby Jacob, 17 months, a source close to the Hollywood couple dished how they were doing.

“Carrie can’t believe how blessed she is,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “This is a great time for Carrie and Mike, and they’re going to cherish every single moment.”

Be sure to catch the loving parents in their new installment, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, streaming now on iamsecond.com.