Even Carrie Underwood struggles with being confident sometimes. The beloved country artist explained why she never imagined herself becoming such a doting mother before welcoming her two kids, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 16 months.

“I was never good with other people’s kids,” Carrie, 37, candidly revealed alongside husband Mike Fisher in a trailer for their four-part show, Mike and Carrie: God & Country. “Why would I be good with one of my own?”

However, all of her fears and insecurities went away when she welcomed her eldest son, Isaiah, in 2015. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m in love,’” the “Before He Cheats” songstress sweetly recalled.

The former NHL star, 39 — who said he “always wanted lots of kids” — echoed his wife’s sentiments as he remembered the day he became a father. “I went with Isaiah after he had just been born,” Mike gushed. “I was just as emotional as could be.”

Carrie and Mike struggled to conceive baby No. 2 between the births of Isaiah and Jacob. Before adding their youngest son to their brood in January 2019, the Grammy winner suffered three miscarriages.

“[Carrie] was like, ‘I lost the baby.’ And I was like, ‘Again?’” the Canadian hockey player remembered. “You have all these mountaintops … but we hadn’t had a ton of valleys like this.”

In their upcoming series, the “Love Wins” singer got emotional as she detailed the pain after losing her pregnancies. “I just had an honest conversation with God,” she said while fighting back tears. “I was hurt … and I told him how I felt.”

Carrie has been open and honest about her struggles ever since she first revealed her experiences with miscarriages on CBS Sunday Morning in September 2018. Months later, the ACM winner revealed the toll it really took on her well-being.

“I was still trying to do my job and put on a smiley happy face and be Carrie Underwood,” she shared with The Guardian in June 2019. “And then I’d go home and fall apart.”

Still, Carrie knew it was important as a public figure to open up about her journey. “It’s something that people don’t really talk about. Even people who are my friends and I know well, after I talked about it were like, ‘My gosh, me too!’” she dished. “And I feel like it’s something I should’ve known about them.”

Even though the iconic singer is learning to pick up the pieces of her broken heart, Carrie noted she will always mourn the loss of her three children. “I think you feel silly being so attached to something that you knew about for this long,” she shared. “But I still feel it, you know.”

Be sure to catch the Hollywood duo in their new installment, Mike and Carrie: God & Country on Wednesday, May 27, on iamsecond.com.