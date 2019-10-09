Time sure flies when you’re in love! On Tuesday, October 8, Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to celebrate the first time she met her husband, Mike Fisher, more than a decade ago.

“11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life … patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!” the 36-year-old country songstress wrote alongside a sweet selfie with her man. “Someone who accepts me and all my flaws … the same as me in many ways … opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me.”

“Tonight we celebrated at @delposto,” she added. “A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe! 😘.”

Shutterstock

In honor of their anniversary of meeting, it’s incredible to look at how far they’ve come. After fate brought them together, the couple wed in July 2010 and went on to welcome their first son, Isaiah, in 2015 and their second son, Jacob, in 2019.

After all those years of being a married pair, Carrie and Mike are head over heels for each other. “I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” the “Cry Pretty” singer previously gushed to People. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”

There’s a few things that Mike loves about his superstar wife too, and it’s how down-to-earth she has remained after many years of success in her industry.

“God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic, and [a] platform you’ve never taken for granted,” the former professional ice hockey player said via Instagram. “You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even [though] your one of the biggest [stars]! Love you lots!”

This past July, Carrie and Mike celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary by sharing touching tributes to Instagram and we’re sure these two lovebirds will see a lot more years together!