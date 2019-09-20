How can the set of Fuller House get even better? Well, maybe by John Stamos and his son, Billy, paying a visit — and Candace Cameron Bure was all about it!

The actress, 43, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 19, to share an adorable photo of her smiling alongside her costar, 56, and his baby boy, 1. “Everybody needs more Billy Stamos in their life! Good thing I know where to find him,” Candace wrote next to the snap. She then let the little one’s parents know — including his mom Caitlin McHugh — that she’s “available for babysitting.” Cute!

“Careful, we could take you up on it,” Caitlin joked.

Take a look at the picture below!

Fans were all about the post as they took to the comment section to respond with nothing but positive words. “How does Uncle Jesse still have that perfect, amazing hair?!! Both of you are ageless!!” one person said, referring to John’s classic TV character. Another added, “Everyone definitely needs a little Fuller House in their lives too!! You bring so much joy!!” This isn’t the only time that little Billy has visited the Netflix show’s set — back on July 19 he made an appearance too.

“I may throw an awful actress tantrum and quit if Billy isn’t on set every week!” The View alum wrote. Fuller House will soon be releasing its fifth and final season, so the actor’s only child won’t be able to pay Candace and the cast any more visits soon — however, not to worry, because the Switched for Christmas star has kids of her own.

Candace shares three kids — Natasha, 21, Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17 — with her husband, former hockey player Valeri Bure. Although, the TV star did once admit that she gets quite down thinking about her kids leaving the nest soon. “It’s sad to think that my kids aren’t going to be in my house every day,” she told Us Weekly.

“I love seeing what kind of mark they’re going to make on the world,” Candace added, excited by the mark her children will leave on the world.

It is always so great seeing how much joy kids bring Candace!