So sweet! After Candace Cameron-Bure spent some time apart from her 18-year-old son, Maksim, she finally got to reunite with him on Sunday, February 16.

The mom of three shared a pic to Instagram of them hugging next to her son’s hockey gear and wrote, “Mama love ❤️ #hockeymom.”

Since Maksim commutes from Southern California to Washington to play for the Everett Jr. Silvertips, he doesn’t get to spend all of his free time at home with Candace. However, the Fuller House star does understand her son wants to play hockey in the NHL like his dad, Valeri Bure.

“To be honest, obviously I’m privileged to have parents like I do, but I don’t view my parents as famous, they’re just my parents,” the teen previously said, according to the Herald Net. “But it’s definitely a great advantage I have with my dad playing in the NHL. I’ve learned everything from him, but he definitely focused on footwork and taught me it’s crucial to how you play. If you look at players like Connor McDavid or any All-Star, they all have the best footwork.”

In January 2020, Candace celebrated Maksim’s birthday by giving him a sweet shout-out on Instagram. “My baby isn’t a baby anymore. Happy 18th birthday to my son @ , the boy who’s known for his smile 😃,” the 43-year-old wrote. “Maks, you came into this world super chill and always happy and you’re still the same today.”

“You brighten up everyone’s day (except Natasha [Bure]’s at times 😜), you are a joy to be around and bright spirit to everyone you encounter. You are a young man who loves God, who loves people, are smart, loving, kind, sooooo sweet, super funny and really really fun,” the Full House alum continued. “You are everyone’s friend, the first to reach out to someone sitting alone. That’s a quality and spirit that is very special.”

Maksim is so lucky to have parents like Candace and Valerie. They’ll always support him no matter what!