Don’t count on ever seeing Candace Cameron-Bure back on The View, as she has made it clear that she doesn’t exactly yearn for it.

“I don’t miss it,” the 43-year-old told Tamron Hall recently. “I miss the people. I’ll be honest, I’m going to hop over after the show and go say ‘hi’ because they all are friends and feel like buddies. But I don’t miss talking about politics every day. I want to stay in happy land. I want to be in a bubble where I just want to be kind and respectful and love on people.”

Shutterstock

The Fuller House actress spent two seasons on the talk show panel, and worked alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Raven-Symoné, Michelle Collins, Joy Behar and Paula Faris. This isn’t the first time that Cameron has talked about her feelings of her previous job on the ABC talk show — she once discussed it while on The Wendy Williams Show. “I don’t miss ‘The View’ at all,” she explained at the time. “I love being on talk shows, I love hosting talk shows, but that was a hard job every single day, talking politics.”

“That was the easiest part for me, to be able to talk about my faith and share my faith. But I’m happy right now not to be on that show and talk about lighter topics right now,” she added. These days, the Full House alum is quite busy, especially as a mom to three kids — daughter Natasha, 21, and sons Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17. She shares them with her longtime husband, Valeri Bure. The happy couple have been together 23 years.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“The reality is the glue for us is Jesus,” Candace once told People of the key behind her strong marriage. “It’s the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we’re compromising and in ways, it’s always like, ‘Well, let’s just go back to the Bible. It’s the foundation for us. So it’s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together.”

It certainly sounds like Candace is quite happy with where she is in her life and career today. We wish her nothing but the best!