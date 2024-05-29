Candace Cameron Bure defended her decision to leave the Hallmark Channel two years after she started working with the Great American Family channel.

“It wasn’t so much about leaving as it was about an opportunity to grow a new network that puts faith and family at the forefront of its content,” Cameron, 48, wrote about the decision while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 28. “I’m very proud of the work I did at Hallmark for 15 years and love all my friends there.”

The Full House alum added, “I’m more than an actor. Growth in my company as well as my achievements in business is extremely important to me.”

While fans shouldn’t expect to see Candace on Hallmark anytime soon, she revealed she has several upcoming projects in the works. “I have mystery movies coming out in the fall on Great American Family channel called The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries,” she told another fan during the Q&A. “I also have a new Christmas movie airing in November on Great American Family Channel called A Christmas Less Traveled.”

Additionally, Candace teased that she is in the process of “prepping to shoot two more films” for Great American Family Channel in the summer.

After spending more than a decade making movies for Hallmark, Candace shocked fans when she announced her exit from the network in April 2022. She then began working with Great American Media, where she has helped oversee and curate programming for the network.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” the California native said in a statement at the time. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

In November 2022, Candace praised GAC for keeping “traditional marriage at the core” of their stories while speaking to WSJ Magazine. Shortly after the interview, the Make It or Break It actress faced backlash for seemingly implying she didn’t want to tell LGBTQA+ stories.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

She eventually addressed the controversy in a social media post, insisting she didn’t mean to offend anyone with her comment. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” Candace wrote at the time. “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone … I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately.”