Makes sense! Buddy Valastro is known by everyone as the Cake Boss, so it should come as no surprise that the dessert that has made him quite successful has also found its way into his marriage.

The popular baker, 42, recently attended the NYC Wine and Food Festival’s (NYCWFF) Goldbelly Sweets ‘n Beats and discussed many things, including his wife, Lisa, and the secret secret behind their 17-year marriage. “That’s it! The key to a happy marriage or a happy wife is lots of cake!” the TV star exclusively told Closer Weekly.” You would never tell by looking at my wife because she’s skinny but she eats cake all the time.”

“Her favorite is what I made in our wedding cake — chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache and fresh raspberries,” Buddy explained. The happy pair tied the knot in 2001. They share four kids — daughter Sofia, 16, and sons, Buddy Jr., 15, Marco, 12, and Carlo, 8. And while he may have plenty of things on his plate, the notable TLC face will always make sure to make his children the priority.

“I am a busy guy. As busy as I am I still have a strong bond and relationship with my kids,” Buddy once said during an interview with Life of Dad. “I will take them when I travel. Sometimes it is too crazy places like South Africa, Asia, or Australia and enjoy that time with them. I was fishing with my son yesterday. It is why we do what we do. It is funny. I have a lot of accomplishments. I am not bragging, but I have done a lot of good stuff, but my biggest accomplishment is my kids and my family.”

Janice Yim/Getty

“The best moment was when my daughter was born. I remember her being born and I just cried like a baby. I thought of her whole life and what I wanted for her. I wanted to just be there for he,” Buddy continued. “Then you see little bits of you or your wife or your dad in your kids. The expressions that they make or their attitudes or the way they look or the way they think. It is so amazing to me to be able to have it. At the end of the day I love it. My kids are my best friends. I have a special relationship with all of them.” So incredible!

However, we are certain that Buddy’s kids are also quite crazy about his cakes!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!