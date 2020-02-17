Inspiring. Shannen Doherty may be fighting her second battle with cancer, but pal and costar Brian Austin Green isn’t letting her face the disease alone. The BH90210 alum opened up about the actress’ recent relapse, which returned as stage IV breast cancer, while attending the Annual Open Hearts Gala on Friday, February 15.

“I don’t want to speak about her too much, but it’s a hard situation,” the 46-year-old candidly shared with Us Weekly. “I mean, you know, cancer is not f–king easy for anyone. And I love Shannen, and we’ve always had a great relationship, and she’s strong. She’ll get through this and get out of this what she’s supposed to get out of this.”

Brian sweetly continued, “Adversity only makes us stronger, if we let it, and it does with her, for sure. She’s a really f–king good person. She’s a really good person, and so she deserves all the well-wishers and all the friendships that she has.”

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

The Don’t Blink star’s sweet message for his longtime pal comes weeks after Shannen, 54, opened up about her battle with terminal breast cancer three years after going into remission. As she detailed her terrifying diagnosis during the February 4 episode of Good Morning America, Shannen — who kept quiet for months regarding her 2019 relapse — revealed the only person she told the news to was Brian.

“Prior to shooting he would always call me and say, ‘Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back,'” the Charmed actress recalled. “He would look at me and be like, ‘We got this, kiddo.'”

Since sharing the heartbreaking news of her cancer diagnosis, Shannen has been open and honest about her journey through life. Recently, the Little House on the Prairie star — who is married to husband Kurt Iswarienko — revealed how pressure and anxiety has been brought on by her battle with cancer.

Fox/CBS/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me,” Shane wrote on Instagram. “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.”

You got this, Shannen!