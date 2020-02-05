Just a bit of time after Shannen Doherty shocked the world by revealing she is battling cancer once again, she went ahead and shared quite the inspiring quote on Instagram.

The 48-year-old took to the social media platform on Tuesday, February 4, to post a sweet drawing from Peanuts. In it, Charlie Brown says, “We only live once, Snoopy.” To which the dog replies, “Wrong! We only die once. We live everyday.” People were all about the amazing quote, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Prayers for you dear! Fight like the warrior you are! Sending lots of love,” one person said. Another added, “Your in our thoughts love. You’ve got this.” Just a few hours earlier, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she was once again in the fight of her life.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or week that I am Stage IV, my cancer came back and that’s why I am here,” the actress said revealed during an interview with Good Morning America. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” she continued. “I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else beside me deserves this?’ None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

Frank Micelotta/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

“I’d rather people here it from me,” the TV star added. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me.” Shannen was first diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and then, in 2017, she had gone into remission.

“I don’t think you’re ever on the other side [of cancer],” Shannen told People in 2019. “I don’t think about the fact that I’m in remission. I look at it like I’m lucky to be alive every minute, every second of the day.”

We know Shannen will fight cancer hard once again — we’re pulling for her!