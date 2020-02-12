Days after Shannen Doherty bravely revealed her breast cancer returned and progressed to stage IV, the actress is giving fans an idea of what her heartbreaking battle looks like. In a candid Instagram post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about the pressure and anxiety she’s felt since the formidable disease came back.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support,” the 54-year-old beauty captioned her post on Tuesday, February 11. “It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild.”

“But… I believe that I will find my footing,” the Charmed actress continued, writing her message alongside a photo of her and her horses in an open field. “I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now … please know how much you all help lift me.”

Fans of the Little House on the Prairie actress — who was first diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2015 and was in remission by April 2017 after undergoing treatment — flooded Shannen’s comments section with messages of hope and inspiration.

“We pray for you as we pray for our own family,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “You rock, girl! You got this and we all have your back. We all love you and are praying.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “Your strength, your insight and your determination is so wonderfully admirable! We love you so much, Shannen! You are certainly not alone.”

Shannen broke millions of fans’ hearts when she shared the heartbreaking news on the February 4 episode of Good Morning America. The Girls Just Want to Have Fun actress confessed she’s known since 2019.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or week that I am ttage IV, my cancer came back and that’s why I am here,” she admitted. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” Shannen added. “I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else beside me deserves this?’ None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

The brunette beauty — who has been married to Kurt Iswarienko since 2011 — dished she decided to go public with the news of her cancer because she knew the information would have come out in court papers. Shannen is currently in an ongoing lawsuit against State Farm.

“I’d rather people here it from me,” she explained. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me.”

We’re sending prayers your way, Shannen.