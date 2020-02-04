If there’s anyone who can beat breast cancer, it’s Shannen Doherty. The beloved Charmed star broke millions of her fans’ hearts when she shared the news that her breast cancer has officially returned and progressed to stage IV.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or week that I am stage IV, my cancer came back and that’s why I am here,” the 48-year-old reluctantly revealed during the February 4 episode of Good Morning America. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, who kept quiet about the return of her breast cancer the past year, said she got the bad news in 2019. Shannen was originally diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and was in remission for a few years since 2017, after doctors treated her.

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” she confessed on GMA. “I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

The news of Shannen’s breast cancer returning comes less than half a year since she last opened up about being in remission. The Little House on the Prairie star — who has been married to husband Kurt Iswarienko since 2011 — was over the moon discussing about what the journey taught her.

“I don’t think you’re ever on the other side [of cancer],” Shannen told People in August 2019. “I don’t think about the fact that I’m in remission. I look at it like I’m lucky to be alive every minute, every second of the day.”

The beloved actress also insisted on the importance of staying on top of your health. “I really took good care of myself, and I came out of it in as good of condition I think somebody [in my situation] could be in,” the Heathers actress explained. “But the funny thing with cancer is that once you’re no longer on chemo or radiation, people think you’re fine, that you bounce back. But what they don’t realize is that your body has been through something so incredibly difficult that your body never fully bounces back.”

We’re praying for Shannen during this health battle.

