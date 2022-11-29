Longtime actor Brendan Fraser made his big career comeback with the support of his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore. They’ve walked several red carpets together since he landed the lead role in the 2022 Darren Aronofsky drama film, The Whale. Keep scrolling to learn more about The Mummy star’s partner.

Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend, Jeanne Moore?

Prior to dating Jeanne, Brendan was married and divorced once. He walked down the aisle with actress Afton Smith in 1998 after meeting at a party hosted by Winona Ryder. Together they welcomed three sons: Griffin, Holden and Leland. The George of the Jungle costars announced their split in December 2007 after nine years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brendan starred in a number of drama franchises through the ‘90s and early 2000s before taking a step back from Hollywood. During a February 2018 interview with GQ, the Scrubs alum revealed that he suffered a few injuries during his career prior to taking a break.

​​“By the time I did the third Mummy picture in China, I was put together with tape and ice — just, like, really nerdy and fetishy about ice packs,” he said. “Screw-cap ice packs and downhill-mountain-biking pads, ’cause they’re small and light and they can fit under your clothes. I was building an exoskeleton for myself daily.”

Before making his big Hollywood return, Brendan found love with Jeanne, a makeup artist to the stars. She’s worked with Paula Abdul, Marie Osmond, Robin Antin and several other celebrities throughout her time in the beauty industry. On top of doing makeup for films and television series, Jeanne also works with special effects and prosthetics, runway models and does bridal makeup.

The pair have not revealed exactly when they began dating; however, it seems like they are in it for the long haul. Jeanne is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, attending multiple film premieres with Brendan. The couple was beaming as they arrived at the 79th Venice International Film Festival ahead of the premiere of The Whale in September 2022.

The following month, the California State University alum joined her beau at the BFI London Film Festival. Jeanne sparkled in a blue gown on the red carpet. The California-based business owner also appeared at the Mill Valley Film Festival, the GQ Men of the Year Party and the 2022 Gotham Awards with Brendan, proving she will always be by his side!