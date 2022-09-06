Bob Barker Has Lived a Quiet Life Since Leaving ‘The Price Is Right’: Rare Photos After Retirement

In 2007, Bob Barker waved goodbye to The Price Is Right after hosting the hit game show for 35 years. Since announcing his retirement, the Hollywood icon has made only a few rare public appearances over the years.

Bob was very candid about his choice to leave the program after making a lasting mark on the American game show circuit.

“I will be 83 years old on December 12,” the Washington native told the Associated Press at the time, “and I’ve decided to retire while I’m still young.”

While the decision obviously wasn’t easy, Bob revealed that he was choosing to focus on his health and well-being in his time away from the show.

“I’m just reaching the age where the constant effort to be there and do the show physically is a lot for me,” he continued. “I might be able to do the show another year, but better [to leave] a year too soon than a year too late.”’

In the years following his retirement, Bob faced several health scares. In October 2015, the television personality suffered a fall on the sidewalk in California. He was treated at the hospital for cuts to his head and leg. Two years later, Bob fell and hit his head at his home and was rushed to the emergency room.

The producer, who has battled skin cancer multiple times, was hospitalized in October 2018 after feeling an “increased level of pain” due to a back injury, his manager told People. He was hospitalized once more for back pain the following month. In January 2019, Bob slipped and fell in his Hidden Hills home, causing paramedics to rush to the scene.

In his quiet life away from the spotlight, Bob spends most of his time with his girlfriend, Nancy Burnet. The couple met at an animal adoption event in 1983. Prior to his relationship with Nancy, the Happy Gilmore actor was married to Dorothy Jo Gideon from 1945 up until her death from cancer in 1981. Nancy offered an update on her beloved’s health in August 2022.

“He’s doing pretty well … he’s happy, he’s engaged. He’s just doing remarkably well for almost 99 years of age,” she told Closer, adding that Bob is “a little bit forgetful” but that “comes with the territory.”

She also revealed that Bob, a longtime animal rights activist, follows a vegetarian diet.

“A lot of people at that age are very gaunt, frail. He isn’t at all, he’s very sturdy,” Nancy shared. “His weight is good, he’s strong and he has this meal replacement in addition to his regular meals because [it’s] just the way he gets everything.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Bob since his retirement from The Price Is Right.