He graced our small screens for decades as the host of The Price Is Right, but when Bob Barker wasn’t handing out prizes to eager contestants, he was spending time with his longtime wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon — and what a pair they were.

The TV personality, now 95, first met Dorothy at an Ella Fitzgerald concert when the two were only in high school. It didn’t take long for the pair to fall for each other and tie the knot in 1945. The duo would remain married for 36 years until, tragically, Dorothy would lose her life after a battle with lung cancer. She was only 57.

Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

However, Bob wouldn’t say I do to another woman again. “I never had any inclination to remarry,” the game show host told Good Morning America back in 2007. “She was my wife.” But who was this wonderful woman?

Who is Dorothy?

Dorothy was born on February 24, 1924, in Springfield, Missouri, to parents Jack Oliver Gideon and Dorothy L Evans Gideon.

What did she do?

Dorothy worked in the entertainment industry like her husband, but she found herself singing for commercials. She also appeared as herself on game shows like It’s Your Bet and Tattletales.

Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

She was all about animal rights

Before Bob was telling his fans to “help control the pet population” by having them “spayed and neutered,” it was Dorothy — an animal rights activist — who inspired him to be all for animals. “She was ahead of her time. She really was,” Bob once said. “She stopped wearing fur coats before anyone was stopping. She became a vegetarian before people were becoming vegetarian. And I gradually did the same thing with her.”

Was she a mother?

Dorothy and Bob never had any kids — and to this day the iconic host isn’t a father.

Nick Ut/AP/Shutterstock

Today

It has been 38 years since Dorthy passed away, but her husband has not forgotten her at all. In 2017, on the 36th anniversary of her death, Bob was spotted visiting her headstone at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. He cleaned it and left some flowers in a beautiful and touching moment.

It certainly does seem like Dorothy was such a huge part of Bob’s life.