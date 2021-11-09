Legendary game show host Bob Barker and his late wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, were married for 36 years. Although the pair built a beautiful life together, Bob and Dorothy never had any kids.

“We didn’t have time for children. I don’t regret it, not when so many of my friends are having so much trouble with their children,” the former Price Is Right star, who was on the hit series for nearly 35 years, told Esquire during a 2007 interview. “I have thirteen ducks, and that’s a lot of work.”

In 1981, Dorothy died at 57 years old just six months after being diagnosed with lung cancer. “I was married at 21; Dorothy Jo was 20. She was with me all the time until she died,” Bob recalled. “For some men, maybe a second or third marriage would work out fine. In my case, I had my marriage and she was the love of my life.”

Bob and Dorothy met at an Ella Fitzgerald concert in the mid-1930s and later eloped in 1945 while he was on leave from the U.S. Navy.

Since the loss of his wife and retiring from The Price Is Right in 2007, Bob has faced some health issues of his own, including two strokes and several bad falls over the years. However, the Washington native does his best to remain active. “He’s not that mobile but can get around with assistance in his wheelchair,” a source close to Bob previously revealed to Closer Weekly.

Moreover, the Emmy Award winner still makes it a point to watch The Price Is Right! “He likes Drew Carey and enjoys the show,” the insider added, referring to the show’s current host. “He’s a fan.”

While celebrating The Price Is Right‘s 60th Anniversary in 2016, Bob revealed what makes the program so successful. “People always like to win prizes,” the Priceless Memories author told Closer Weekly at the time.

“And they can win them without knowing who dis­covered America or anything in the way of history,” Bob noted. “All the contestants have to do is have Lady Luck give them a break and hope they walk away with a lot of money.”