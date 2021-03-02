Celebs Over 90! See Hollywood Icons Like Betty White, Bob Barker and Ed Asner Then and Now

Throughout the decades, tons of iconic stars have graced the small and big screens, including Betty White, Bob Barker and Ed Asner. These celebs, as well as many others, are still going strong in their careers despite being over 90. It’s time for you to see photos of the stars then and now!

But first, it’s important to take a walk down memory lane and remember why stars like Betty, Bob and Ed have maintained their superstar statuses. For the Golden Girls alum, Betty has found the way to “reinvent herself” throughout the course of her seven-decade career.

“You could make the case that Betty White was the original Madonna,” Ed Robertson, host of the “TV Confidential” podcast, told Closer Weekly in January 2020. “I met her once and was not able to talk to her for very long, but I would imagine she would describe herself as a working actor who has been lucky enough to be working virtually nonstop for as long as she has. And that’s all any actor could hope for.”

Mike Pingel, author of Betty White Rules the World, echoed the TV historian’s sentiments, noting “people adore” Betty because she’s a genuine woman. “I think it’s because she’s so real, she doesn’t do any BS and she’s a hoot to talk to,” he shared with Closer. “She just says what she means and what she says is off the top of her head. No apologies, because it’s the truth.”

Other celebs similar to Betty, like Bob Newhart, Clint Eastwood and Estelle Harris, also go down in history as some of the most beloved stars from the classical Hollywood cinema days. Though Bob is gearing up to turn 92 in September 2021, the stand-up comedian revealed he has no plans to take a step back from show business.

“I always say, ‘What are you going to tell people: I’m really tired of making people laugh?'” he exclusively joked with Closer in January 2019. “It’s a wonderful thing to be able to do. You go out and do a good show, and you and the audience are happy for an hour or so. People forget their troubles, pick themselves up and dust themselves off. How could you hate that? I don’t think I’ll ever stop performing. It’s in my blood.”

