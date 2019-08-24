Bob Newhart will turn 90 on September 5, and he plans to celebrate in typically understated fashion.

“I got some offers to appear in Chicago, which is where I’m originally from,” Bob exclusively told Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “Then I thought to myself, ‘No, I want to be with my family on my 90th birthday.’ So we’re all getting together, and that’s the way it should be.” Wed to wife Ginny since 1963, Bob is the proud papa of four kids and grandfather of 10. He spoke with us about the secret to his longtime marriage, the greatest honor he ever received, why he’ll never retire and more.

Congrats on turning 90! How are you feeling these days?

Bob Newhart: When I think of all the things that I never thought would happen to me, they could fill a book. Having a No. 1 record, two TV series, all the people I’ve met and making 90. I wouldn’t have expected it. My dad died at 85, and my mother died at 94, so I guess I wound up with her genes.

Looking back, is there a great life lesson you can share with us?

It’s probably trite, but it’s also true: When all is said and done, and all the accolades and honors you receive, it’s all about friends and family.