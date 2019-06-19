“Betty is just very thankful for her life, for all the TV shows she’s been a part of, for the friends that she’s made, and that she can rightly feel she’s made a difference in the world through her charitable work,” a close friend exclusively shared to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “You never get the sense that Betty would change a thing.”

Since Betty was a little girl she always knew that show business was her calling. “It never crossed my mind to seek my fortune in any other field,” The Golden Girls star once said. “Show business of some sort was my objective.”

Betty went on to star in many popular TV shows and movies like The Proposal with Sandra Bullock and the TV Land comedy Hot in Cleveland. However, no matter how many projects Betty ended up booking, she always remembers the greatest life lesson that she learned from her successful career.

“Don’t focus everything on you! That wears out pretty quickly,” she previously told Bustle. “It’s not hard to find things that interest you. Enjoy them! Indulge them! It helps keep you on your toes.”

With no major health issues, Betty is still making the best out of her life. “I’m blessed with good health and good mental faculties; you can’t always expect that,” she said. “I am the luckiest gal on two feet.”

That you are, Betty! That you are!

