We all know that Betty White had an incredible career that spanned more than 70 years, but she also lived quite the personal life — she was married three times.

The Golden Girls alum, who died at age 99 in December 2021, first tied the knot to a man named Dick Barker, which was then followed by a marriage to Lane Allen and then a longtime marriage to Allen Ludden. While the legend did not have any biological children during her relationships, she is a stepmom to her third husband’s kids — David, 71, Martha, 69, and Sarah, 67 — and continues in her role ever since Allen passed away after a battle with stomach cancer.

“I miss having someone to hold,” Betty once confessed in the aftermath of her Allen’s death. “[But] if you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?” As to how she dealt with last husband’s passing, she revealed, “There’s no formula. Keep busy with your work and your life. You can’t become a professional mourner. It doesn’t help you or others. Keep the person in your heart all the time. Replay the good times. Be grateful for the years you had.”

