Bringing home the big prize! HGTV’s Battle on the Beach crowned new winners during the exciting season 3 finale on July 9.

During the final episode titled “Champions of the Beach,” each of the three teams worked hard to put the finishing touches on their houses. It was Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis from Ty Pennington’s team who were named the champions of the home renovation show. Their epic beach house transformation wowed judges Sarah and Bryan Baeumler.

“It’s very well layered,” Sarah said after seeing the kitchen in the home. “To me, it feels like this wonderful mix of being here forever and new and fresh. So, to me, it’s almost like a generational kitchen, which I love.”

Courtesy of Ashley Basnight/Instagram

The decor and style choices in the main suite and bathroom were other parts of the home that contributed to Ashley and Steve’s win.

“I felt like I had arrived in Bali,” Bryan said. “I loved the vibe. I liked the treatment on the walls. I liked the little birdhouse and privacy screen outside [on the balcony, and] the antique wall panels around the bed.”

Earning the title of Battle on the Beach winners also came with a cash prize. Ashley and Steve walked away with $50,000 for their hard work after renovating the Gulf Shores, Alabama, beach bungalow.

Fans of the series were happy to see the longtime business partners bring home the win after six episodes of intense challenges and triumphs.

“You, Ashley and Ty were my favorite team!!!” one follower wrote in a comment on Steve’s Instagram page after the episode aired. “I was rooting for you each week. Very happy with the ending. Great job on the entire house — love your team’s design and style — that kitchen was gorgeous!!”

Ashley and Steve’s competitors certainly put up a good fight. Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum from Alison Victoria’s team impressed the judges with their workmanship while Ryan and Kelsey Mansingh from Taniya Nayak’s team created a functional and spacious environment in their house.

Season 4 of the show has yet to be officially announced for next summer. One thing that is clear is that Battle on the Beach has already amassed a huge following of viewers who love seeing Ty, Alison and Taniya use their design expertise to help discover HGTV’s next generation of stars.