Battle on the Beach is back for another exciting season and the cast is full of talented design stars! Ben Argall joined the competition with teammate Pete Meldrum and quickly became a favorite among the HGTV audience. Scroll below to learn more about Ben, including his job, personal life and more.

Who Is Ben Argall?

Ben and Pete are best friends who paired up for the Battle on the Beach competition. The pair joined Alison Victoria’s team, looking to the Windy City Rehab host for her design expertise and mentorship. They were given $90,000 to renovate a beach house in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in six weeks in the hopes of winning a $50,000 prize.

Courtesy of Ben Argall/Instagram

The duo is competing against Ashley and Steve, who are being mentored by Ty Pennington and Kelsey and Ryan from Taniya Nayak’s team. The competition is stiff, but Ben and Pete have plenty of experience that makes them capable to take home the top prize.

Pete had nothing but good things to say about his teammate and their experience working together on the show.

“This experience was truly unique, it was great working with Ben, we had a lot of fun, it was a ton of work,” the carpenter told Upper Michigan’s Source in May 2023. “I thought it was going to be easier than everyday work, but it actually turned out to be harder, it was a lot to take on in the time frame, but it was a lot of fun and I met a lot of cool people.”

What Is Ben Argall’s Job?

Ben is a real estate broker who owns his own company, Argall Real Estate Group. The business is based in Ishpeming, Michigan, not far from where he grew up in the western part of Marquette County. In August 2022, he announced on Instagram that he purchased a building to renovate and transform into Argall Real Estate Group’s headquarters.

The Northern Michigan University graduate is an expert at flipping houses and often showcases the results of his projects on his Instagram account. Ben currently lives in a home that was built by his great-grandfather in 1937.

It’s clear that working in the home buying and design space is a perfect fit for the budding HGTV star.

“You can’t find your passion just thinking about it in your head, you truly just have to go out and do it,” he reflected on Instagram in April 2023. “I never would have learned so much if I never started as an assistant for a realtor. Combining my artistic talents, real estate knowledge, local history and building relationships has led me on this awesome adventure and standing inside a gutted building, visualizing what it will be in the end just makes me smile. Can’t wait to see what’s next.”