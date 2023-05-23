Stepping out with his family! Arnold Schwarzenegger made a rare appearance with his two daughters, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger, at the premiere of his new Netflix series, FUBAR, on Monday, May 22.

Arnold, 75, looked dapper in a suit with a red tie and sported facial hair during the outing. Katherine, 33, rocked an all-black ensemble with a see-through neckline. Her husband, Chris Pratt, also walked the red carpet with the Schwarzenegger clan. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, opted for a more casual look with a plaid shirt and a windbreaker.

Christina, 31, wore a gold two-piece set with striped details and a belted waist. Also in attendance at the event was Arnold’s son Joseph Baena, whom he shares with Mildred Baena. The Dancing With the Stars alum opted to walk the red carpet solo in a black jacket with his father’s silhouette embroidered on it.

Arnold was thrilled to have three of his five children supporting him at the premiere. FUBAR marks the politician’s first-ever leading role in a scripted TV series. He teamed up with Monica Barbaro to play a father-daughter pair secretly working as CIA operatives who are forced to tackle a project as partners.

“Well, I’m glad that he’s here today watching FUBAR,” the former professional bodybuilder said of his son’s arrival at the event while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “We’re supporting each other, and that’s the important thing.”

Joseph, 25, echoed his father’s gratitude for spending time together and supporting each other’s projects.

“He’s an amazing father. He’s a great person to look up to and he’s the smartest man I know,” the fitness model told the outlet. “It’s been a great journey and he’s always been so supportive of whatever I do.”

Joseph has been paving a career of his own as an actor and bodybuilder over the past few years, proud to be following in Arnold’s footsteps.

“So, I’m just really grateful to have a dad like him,” he gushed.

Arnold is also a dad to kids Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver. While they were not in attendance at the event, both boys have a great relationship with their dad.

“My vision was to create great kids,” Arnold told GQ Germany in May 2019 of his bond with Patrick. “What I’m proud of is that I could kind of show him the way and he knew that he has all the help in the world from me all the time but that he had to do the work also.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Arnold and his children at the FUBAR premiere.